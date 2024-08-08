Indian visa centres in Bangladesh shut down indefinitely amid turmoil

In response to the escalating unrest in Bangladesh, all Indian visa application centres in the country have been closed until further notice. The closure comes after the resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country amid widespread protests. The online portal for Indian visa applications now displays a notice stating: “All IVACs will remain closed till further notice, due to the unstable situation. The next application date will be informed through SMS and it is requested to pick up the passport on the next working day.”

India maintains a diplomatic presence

This decision follows New Delhi’s evacuation of non-essential staff and their families from its High Commission and consulates in Bangladesh, reflecting the volatile situation on the ground. Despite the evacuation, Indian diplomats remain in the country, and the missions continue to function, government sources told NDTV.

India’s diplomatic presence in Bangladesh includes a high commission in Dhaka and consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet.

Interim government in place

The political crisis in Bangladesh has seen massive protests against the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, forcing the 76-year-old leader to step down. An interim government, reportedly backed by the Army, is being established, with Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Grameen Bank founder Muhammad Yunus set to lead the caretaker administration.



Addressing the situation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed Parliament that approximately 19,000 Indian nationals reside in Bangladesh, including 9,000 students.

“Many students have already returned to India following the outbreak of protests. The government remains in close contact with the Indian community in Bangladesh and is closely monitoring the situation, particularly concerning the safety of minorities,” he said.