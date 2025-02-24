ILO reports significant improvement in India's social security coverage

Gilbert F Houngbo, director general, International Labour Organization (ILO) on Monday said the proportion of India’s population covered under at least one branch of social protection has increased from 24 per cent to 49 per cent, almost doubling in a very short time.

“This remarkable achievement reflects the strong partnership between India and the ILO and the decisive actions taken by the Modi government in expanding social protection in the past few years,” he said while addressing the first ever ‘regional dialogue’ on social justice in collaboration with the global coalition for social justice and ILO.

Besides, a joint statement on responsible business conduct was also issued by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry-Employers’ Federation of India (CII-EFI).

The statement emphasises the need for businesses to go beyond compliance, integrating social responsibility into their core operations and value chains.

“By prioritising worker well-being, ensuring fair wages, and upholding workplace safety, businesses can contribute to a more just and resilient society,” said Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya referring to the joint statement.

He further said that the consolidation of 29 labour laws into four simplified labour codes has promoted labour welfare, universalised wages and social security, and ensured safer working conditions.

Besides, a mobile application version of the E-Shram portal, which has over 300 million registered unorganised workers was also launched at the event, in a bid to enhance accessibility and convenience for workers across the nation.

The global coalition for social justice is a landmark initiative by the ILO to bring global, regional and national actors together for policy and action coherence towards advancing social justice. Launched in November 2023, the coalition has been joined by 336 partners, including 90 governments, within a short span.