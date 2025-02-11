UK cracks down on Indian restaurants in Trump-style immigration raids

In line with US President Donald Trump’s stringent immigration policies in the US, the Labour government in the UK has launched a large-scale crackdown on illegal employment. Dubbed a "UK-wide blitz", the campaign has targeted businesses such as Indian restaurants, nail salons, convenience stores, and car washes that employ undocumented migrant workers.

Under the direct supervision of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, the Home Office recorded a record-breaking January, conducting raids on 828 premises — marking a 48 per cent increase from the previous year. Arrests also surged by 73 per cent, reaching 609.

According to Cooper’s office, while enforcement teams respond to intelligence on illegal employment across all sectors, a substantial portion of recent operations focused on restaurants, takeaways, and cafes, along with the food, drink, and tobacco industries. A single raid on an Indian restaurant in Humberside, northern England, resulted in seven arrests and four detentions, according to a PTI report.

“The immigration rules must be upheld and enforced. For too long, employers have been able to hire and exploit illegal migrants, and too many individuals have been able to work illegally without any consequences,” said Cooper. “This not only encourages dangerous Channel crossings in small boats but also leads to the exploitation of vulnerable people, abuse of the immigration system, and harm to the economy,” she added.

‘Show, not tell’ approach

With the rapid rise of Reform UK in the polls, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under pressure to demonstrate a tough stance on illegal immigration. His government is now using chartered flights to deport "immigration offenders" to various countries, including four of the largest deportation flights in UK history, collectively carrying more than 800 people.

Adopting a ‘show, not tell’ strategy, the Labour administration has drawn comparisons to Trump-era tactics by releasing TV footage of deportation operations. These clips depict deportees being escorted off buses and onto chartered aircraft. The individuals removed on these flights reportedly include criminals convicted of offences such as drug trafficking, theft, rape, and murder.

For the first time, the government has also shared video footage of migrants being deported, highlighting nearly 19,000 removals of foreign criminals and illegal migrants since Labour took office. The footage includes images of a man in handcuffs being escorted by multiple Border Force officers.

“We are also taking preventive measures to deter illegal entry into the UK by launching a global awareness campaign to expose people smugglers’ false promises. Social media adverts went live in Vietnam in December and Albania in January, featuring real stories of migrants who entered the UK illegally, only to face debt, exploitation, and a life vastly different from what they had been promised,” the Home Office stated.

Rise in 'immigration raids'

Home Office statistics indicate that between July 5 last year and January 31 this year, enforcement actions targeting illegal employment and associated arrests increased by approximately 38 per cent compared to the same period the previous year. During this time, 1,090 civil penalty notices were issued, with employers facing fines of up to £60,000 per worker if found guilty of employing illegal migrants.

“These figures demonstrate my teams’ determination to enforce immigration laws and hold rule-breakers accountable,” said Eddy Montgomery, Director of Enforcement, Compliance and Crime at the Home Office.

“I hope this sends a clear message that no one can evade the law. We will continue ramping up operations to ensure that offenders face full legal consequences. Many people working illegally endure appalling conditions, and we are committed to safeguarding and protecting the most vulnerable,” he added.

As part of this initiative, Immigration Enforcement is also working with organisations to enable employees to report instances of labour exploitation.

In January, the government claimed it had surpassed its target for deporting foreign criminals and immigration offenders, reaching the highest removal levels since 2018. A total of 16,400 people have been deported since the July 2024 general election.

Border security, asylum and immigration bill

The crackdown comes as the Labour government’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill returns to Parliament for its second reading this week. The proposed legislation aims to dismantle the criminal networks that, according to the Starmer administration, undermine the UK’s border security.

The Bill is designed to give law enforcement enhanced powers to tackle organised crime groups at an earlier stage, including allowing authorities to seize mobile phones from individuals who enter the UK illegally, even before their formal arrest.

However, the opposition Conservative Party has criticised the Bill, labelling it a “weak measure that won’t stop the boats”. They have called for stricter rules regarding migrants’ access to permanent residency.

“Under MP Kemi Badenoch’s leadership, the Conservatives are putting forward effective and practical reforms to reduce immigration. Our country is our home, not a hotel,” said Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp.