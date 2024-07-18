Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Important to draw right lessons from Kargil war, not repeat mistakes: CDS

Important to draw right lessons from Kargil war, not repeat mistakes: CDS

Saga, bravery and fortitude must continue to inspire future generations of the youth as well as soldiers who join the Indian armed forces, the CDS said

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS
War and warfare are evolving at a very, very rapid pace: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 7:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on Thursday hailed the heroics of Indian bravehearts in the Kargil conflict and said besides recalling memories of a war, it is also important to look at its aftermath and draw the "right lessons" for the future.

Speaking at an event held here to mark the 25th anniversary of the Kargil war, he also said "We must not repeat the same mistakes".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

War and warfare are evolving at a very, very rapid pace. Their character and nature are changing rapidly because of transformation in technology and ongoing geopolitical flux, he said.

"The memories of sacrifices made by our soldiers must become a part of our national folklore, as indeed it has become with the Kargil war," Gen Chauhan said.

Saga, bravery and fortitude must continue to inspire future generations of the youth as well as soldiers who join the Indian armed forces, the CDS said.

Besides recalling memories of war, it is also important to look at its aftermath and draw useful lessons for the future, he said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India gets one of the most powerful non-nuclear bombs, 2x lethal than TNT

What is the Tibet-China Dispute Act passed by US Congress last week?

Premium

Will Modi 3.0 spur rally in PSU stocks again? Selectively, say analysts

Pakistan govt announces nearly 15% hike in defence Budget for 2024-25

Who is Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, the new Indian Army chief? Key details

Topics :DefenceIndia Pakistan relationsKargil war

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story