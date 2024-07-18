Security forces kill two terrorists along LoC in infiltration bid in J&K

Security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir by eliminating two terrorists. "An Infiltration attempt has been successfully prevented with the elimination of two terrorists today on #LoC in Keran Sector, #Kupwara," said an official statement by the Chinar corps, Indian Army. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The anti-infiltration operations are still continuing. Earlier, two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Initial treatment was administered at the government hospital in Doda and now they are being airlifted to the Army hospital through an Army chopper.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ramban-Doda Range, Shridhar Patil, reached the encounter site at Kashtigarh in Doda.

"A search operation is underway. I cannot share much information as our operation is in progress and we will soon be successful," DIG Shridhar Patil told reporters.

The encounter comes days after four army soldiers, including an officer, were killed while battling terrorists in the Doda encounter on Tuesday.

On July 15, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and JK Police was in progress in an area North of Doda. According to the White Knight Corps, contact with terrorists was established at about 9 pm during which a heavy firefight ensued. 4 soldiers, including an officer, were killed in action. The soldiers killed in action have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay.

On July 16, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army Commander, laid a wreath to pay homage to the bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra & Sepoy Ajay Kumar Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty to ensure peace in the region, while undertaking a counter-terrorist operation in Doda.