India advises citizens in Palestine to stay vigilant, avoid movement

The Representative office of India in Ramallah on Saturday advised Indian nationals in Palestine to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement in the wake of the tension in the region.

Providing an emergency number, the office asked those seeking assistance to contact at +970592916418 or cons.ramallah@mea.gov.in.

"In view of the current situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Palestine are requested to remain vigilant and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures. Please exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement," India in Palestine posted on X.

The advisory was issued after tension escalated in the region with Israel targeting Iran's nuclear, missile and military infrastructure on Friday.