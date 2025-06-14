Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India advises citizens in Palestine to stay vigilant, avoid movement

India advises citizens in Palestine to stay vigilant, avoid movement

Brown University, Israel, Palestine
Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, killing at least three people and wounding dozens. | | Credit: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Ramallah
Jun 14 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
The Representative office of India in Ramallah on Saturday advised Indian nationals in Palestine to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement in the wake of the tension in the region.

Providing an emergency number, the office asked those seeking assistance to contact at +970592916418 or cons.ramallah@mea.gov.in.

"In view of the current situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Palestine are requested to remain vigilant and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures. Please exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement," India in Palestine posted on X.

The advisory was issued after tension escalated in the region with Israel targeting Iran's nuclear, missile and military infrastructure on Friday.

Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, killing at least three people and wounding dozens.

India-Palestine pact palestine Israel-Palestine

Jun 14 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

