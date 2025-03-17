From childhood to govt, key takeaways from PM Modi's chat with Lex Fridman

In an in-depth, nearly three-hour conversation with US-based artificial intelligence (AI) researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed several topics including his childhood, leadership, diplomacy, democracy in India, poverty, US President Donald Trump, China, and 2002 Gujarat riots.

“My strength lies in India’s 1.4 billion people. When I shake hands with a world leader, it’s not Modi, but 1.4 billion Indians doing so,” said PM Modi during the interview, which was recorded in February and released on Sunday.

“A wonderful conversation with @lexfridman, covering a wide range of subjects,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi’s chat with Fridamen that the computer scientist with 4.8 million YouTube subscribers called “the most powerful conversation” of his life.

Childhood and poverty experiences

Also Read

On being asked about his early life, Modi shared aspects of his childhood, describing his family’s life in a small house without windows, where he grew up in extreme poverty. He said his family never felt the burden of poverty, as they had no basis for comparison.

“My early life was spent in extreme poverty. But we never really felt the burden of poverty. You see, someone who is used to wearing fine shoes will feel their absence when they don't have them. But for us, we had never worn shoes in our lives,” said PM Modi.

Modi said his father was disciplined and hardworking, known for his punctuality. His mother’s hard work and her spirit of caring for others instilled a sense of empathy and service in him, he said.

“We never thought about being poor, or judged about how others lived, or what their struggles were. We lived carefree, enjoying whatever little we had, and kept working hard,” he said.

Modi said his life’s experiences, whether seen as fortune or misfortune, have unfolded in a way that now informs his public life.

Days as an RSS worker and journey in the Himalayas

During the free-wheeling conversation, Modi reflected on his connection with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling it his privilege to be part of the organisation. He highlighted how the RSS is providing education and healthcare services on a large scale across the country.

During a period of self-exploration, Modi spent two years roaming the Himalayas, leading a minimalist, nomadic existence. This period was defined by intense self-experimentation, challenging physical endurance against the forces of nature, he said.

Democracy in India and elections

Talking about democracy in India and criticism he faces from opposition, Modi said, “Criticism is the soul of democracy”. He emphasised the importance of genuine, well-informed criticism, which he believes leads to better policy making.

“I love democracy. This is one of the main reasons I love the United States. But there’s just nothing quite as beautiful as democracy when it functions in India,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi talked about the 2024 general elections that saw a record 980 million registered voters, surpassing the total population of North America and the European Union combined. Out of these, 646 million braved extreme temperatures to cast their votes, a figure double the population of the US, he mentioned. He noted that India had over one million polling booths and more than 2,500 registered political parties, showcasing the scale of its democracy.

“We had over a million polling booths, ensuring accessibility to every voter, no matter how remote,” Modi said. “From using helicopters to transport voting machines in the Himalayas to setting up a polling station for a single voter in Gujarat’s Gir Forest, every vote matters in India.”

‘False claims made about 2002 riots’: PM Modi

Dismissing the claim that the 2002 violence was the worst in Gujarat’s history, PM Modi said while the 2002 riots were indeed tragic, they were not an isolated occurrence but part of a larger history of communal strife in the state.

“The perception that these were the biggest riots ever is misinformation. Before 2002, Gujarat faced over 250 riots, with communal violence erupting over trivial issues like kite flying or bicycle collisions. The 1969 riots, for example, lasted nearly six months,” he said.

He added, “It was a tragedy of unimaginable magnitude. People were burned alive. Against the backdrop of incidents like Kandahar, 9/11, and the Parliament attack, you can imagine how tense and volatile the situation was.”

Speaking about allegations of his government’s involvement in the riots, Modi mentioned that repeated judicial scrutiny had cleared him of any wrongdoing.

“The judiciary thoroughly investigated the matter, and despite our political opponents being in power (at the Centre), they couldn’t make the allegations against us stick. The courts examined the situation twice and found us completely innocent. Those truly responsible have faced justice,” he stated.

‘Unwavering dedication to America’: PM Modi on Trump

Expressing a strong bond with Trump, PM Modi said he appreciates the US president’s leadership and unwavering dedication to the US. “I have observed President Trump both during his first term and now in his second run. This time, he seems far more prepared than before. He has a clear roadmap in his mind, with well-defined steps, each one designed to lead him toward his goals.”

Talking about the 2019 ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston, PM recalled how Trump agreed without hesitation to walk with him around the packed stadium, despite security concerns. “His entire security detail was thrown off guard, but for me, that moment was truly touching,” Modi said.

Citing last year’s assassination attempts on Trump, PM Modi praised his resilience and determination. “Even after being shot, he remained unwaveringly dedicated to America. His reflection showed his ‘America first’ spirit, just as I believe in ‘nation first’,” he said.

On escalating global tensions

Modi also expressed concern over the global conflicts, including wars in Ukraine, the Middle East, and US-China relations. “Covid exposed the limitations of every nation. Instead of learning from it, the world has become more fragmented,” he said, adding, “The world is interdependent. No nation can stand alone. The only way forward is peace and development.”

Criticising the failure of international organisations like the United Nation (UN) to enforce global rules, he said, “Institutions meant to maintain stability are losing relevance. Those who ignore laws face no consequences.”

India-China relations

“For centuries, India and China have learned from each other. Our relationship should remain just as strong in the future,” Modi said underlining the long-standing historical and cultural ties between India and China, noting that both nations once accounted for over half of the world’s GDP.

Addressing border tensions, PM acknowledged the 2020 clashes but pointed to recent progress. “After my meeting with President Xi, we have seen a return to normalcy at the border. We are working to restore conditions to pre-2020 levels. Trust will take time, but we are committed to dialogue,” he said.

“The 21st century is Asia’s century. India and China should compete naturally, not confrontationally,” he said stressing the need for healthy competition rather than conflict.

‘Hope they choose the path of peace’: Modi on Pak

Modi slammed Pakistan on the podcast saying India's every attempt to foster peace was met with hostility and betrayal. “Every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal. We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them and they choose the path of peace,” he said.

He said he believes that even the citizens of Pakistan want peace and they are tired of living in unrest and relentless terror.

India-Pak ICC Champion Trophy and why team India is better than Pakistan's team

PM Modi said that although he is not a cricket expert, but the recent results of a cricket match showed India is a better team than Pakistan.

“I am not an expert, I do not know the technique of this game, only experts can tell you that, but just a few days ago, India and Pakistan played a match. The result reveals which team is the better team. That’s how we know,” PM said.

He added, “I think sports have the power to energise the entire world. The spirit of sports brings people together across different nations. That’s why I would never want to see sports being discredited. I truly believe that sports play a major role in human evolution, they’re not just games; they connect people on a deeper level.”

India secured a dominant victory over Pakistan in the recent Champions Trophy before clinching the title with a hard-fought win against New Zealand in a thrilling final.

‘Global AI progress incomplete without India’: Modi

PM Modi emphasised that no matter how much the world advances in AI, it remains incomplete without India. He emphasised that AI is fundamentally about collaboration, and India is making a significant contribution to its development. “No matter what the world does with AI, it will remain incomplete without India. I'm making this statement very responsibly,” he said.

He pointed out that India’s problem-solving skills and analytical thinking capabilities are globally competitive, making the country a crucial player in the AI revolution.

Modi on loneliness: ‘God’s got my back’

When asked about being lonely, PM Modi replies he is never alone. Modi said, “I never feel alone. I believe in the 1+1 theory — one is Modi, and the other is the divine. I am never truly alone because God is always with me.” PM added that he has the support of the divine and 1.4 billion Indians.

Advice to young people

“No matter how dark the night may seem, morning is bound to come,” PM Modi said in his message to young people. He stressed that challenges are real, but they do not define an individual. “There are no shortcuts in life. Shortcut will cut you short,” he said.

Fridman praised PM Modi’s leadership and described him as a leader who has united a diverse and complex nation. “He is respected globally, even by nations at odds with each other,” said Fridman.