Rajnath Singh, US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard hold talks in Delhi

The Asia leg of Gabbard's trip will culminate in an address on March 18 at the Raisina Dialogue, a multinational gathering of security officials in Delhi, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited

Rajnath Singh, Tulsi Gabbard
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard met in the national capital today. Image: X@rajnathsingh
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with the United States Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard in the national capital on Monday, during which they discussed key aspects of defence cooperation and intelligence sharing between the two nations.
 
Singh shared details of the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Happy to have met the US Director of National Intelligence Ms Tulsi Gabbard in New Delhi. We discussed a wide range of issues which include defence and information sharing, aiming to further deepen the India-US partnership."
 
Gabbard is visiting India as a part of her multi-nation visit. The Asia leg of Gabbard's trip will culminate in an address on March 18 at the Raisina Dialogue, a multinational gathering of security officials in Delhi, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited her.
 
Earlier on Saturday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with Gabbard, and according to sources, they discussed several facets of the India-US relationship in detail.
 
Her visit to India follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in February this year.
 
During his visit, PM Modi met with Gabbard and called her a "strong votary" of the India-US friendship. Gabbard also called it an "honour" to welcome PM Modi and said she looks forward to continuing to strengthen the US-India friendship.

Gabbard is also set to participate in a keynote conversation with Samir Saran, President, ORF. The 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue is being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).
 
PM Modi will inaugurate the Raisina Dialogue today, where the chief guest, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, will deliver the keynote address.
 
The Raisina Dialogue, set to be held in New Delhi from March 17-19, is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.
First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

