India, Australia deepen energy, defence ties during PM Modi visit: Details

India and Australia on Thursday agreed to deepen cooperation in energy security, defence, cyber security and critical technology supply chains, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held talks during Modi’s ongoing visit to Australia.

The agreements and joint statements, released during the third India-Australia Annual Summit, come against the backdrop of supply chain disruptions, uncertainty in West Asia and growing strategic convergence between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific.

In a joint statement on energy security, the two sides expressed concern over the situation in West Asia and its impact on energy, resources and other important commodity supply chains and prices. They reaffirmed their commitment to open markets, rules-based trade and stable flows of energy products.