India-Australia holds 2+2 secretary level consultations in New Delhi

India-Australia held 2+2 Secretary-level Consultations in New Delhi on Monday. The dialogue was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Australian Secretary of Department of Defence Greg Moriarty and Australian Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Jan Adams. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to Ministry of Defence the the talks were held to consolidate the ties between the two countries and also benefit the whole Indo-Pacific region. Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australian Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs Jan Adams. Describing the conversation with Jan Adams, Jaishankar said it benifits our 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'

"Pleased to receive Australian @dfat Secretary Jan Adams today in New Delhi. The exchanges and conversations between us befits our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," S Jaishankar posted on X.

More From This Section

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Australian Secretary of Department of Defence Greg Moriarty. The Raksha Mantri said that he is looking forward to the further strengthen India-Australia defence cooperation.

"Was pleased to meet the Australian Secretary for Department of Defence, Mr. Greg Moriarty in New Delhi. Looking forward to the further strengthen India-Australia defence cooperation," Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green said the meeting was important to intensify the security partnership between the two nations

"Another important brick in our intensifying security partnership. The India-Australia Secretaries' 2+2 meeting today - taking place in the years between our Ministerial 2+2 - ensures we continue to build momentum." the High Commissioner posted on X.

The Australia -India relationship was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in June 2020. The CSP is based on mutual understanding, friendship, and a shared vision for a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Australia is one of only three countries with which India holds annual leader-level summits. The PM of the both countries interact at international fora, including through the Quad, G20 and East Asia Summit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Alabanese, during ASEAN-India summit on October 10 in Laos.