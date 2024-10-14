Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Australia holds 2+2 secretary level consultations in New Delhi

India-Australia holds 2+2 secretary level consultations in New Delhi

According to Ministry of Defence the the talks were held to consolidate the ties between the two countries and also benefit the whole Indo-Pacific region

India-Australia
Image: Shutterstock
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 10:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India-Australia held 2+2 Secretary-level Consultations in New Delhi on Monday.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Australian Secretary of Department of Defence Greg Moriarty and Australian Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Jan Adams.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to Ministry of Defence the the talks were held to consolidate the ties between the two countries and also benefit the whole Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australian Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs Jan Adams.

Describing the conversation with Jan Adams, Jaishankar said it benifits our 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'

"Pleased to receive Australian @dfat Secretary Jan Adams today in New Delhi. The exchanges and conversations between us befits our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," S Jaishankar posted on X.

More From This Section

India pulls out top envoy, others from Ottawa, expels 6 Canadian diplomats

Agents of Indian govt involved in criminal activities in Canada: Police

Israel kills at least 18 in airstrike on Christian town in north Lebanon

Govt to withdraw high commissioner, other 'targeted' diplomats from Canada

Turn towards Indian talent for sourcing workforce: EAM to friendly nations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Australian Secretary of Department of Defence Greg Moriarty. The Raksha Mantri said that he is looking forward to the further strengthen India-Australia defence cooperation.

"Was pleased to meet the Australian Secretary for Department of Defence, Mr. Greg Moriarty in New Delhi. Looking forward to the further strengthen India-Australia defence cooperation," Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green said the meeting was important to intensify the security partnership between the two nations

"Another important brick in our intensifying security partnership. The India-Australia Secretaries' 2+2 meeting today - taking place in the years between our Ministerial 2+2 - ensures we continue to build momentum." the High Commissioner posted on X.

The Australia -India relationship was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in June 2020. The CSP is based on mutual understanding, friendship, and a shared vision for a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Australia is one of only three countries with which India holds annual leader-level summits. The PM of the both countries interact at international fora, including through the Quad, G20 and East Asia Summit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Alabanese, during ASEAN-India summit on October 10 in Laos.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

349 Australians evacuated from Lebanon, touch down in Sydney

India to host four-nation Malabar naval exercise from Oct 8 to 18

XEC now in Australia. Here's what we know about this hybrid Covid variant

Australia upholds $610,500 fine against Musk's X on child e-safety concerns

Will stop linking to New Zealand news if proposed new law passed: Google

Topics :AustraliaInternational Relations

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story