Govt to withdraw high commissioner, other 'targeted' diplomats from Canada

India on Monday decided to withdraw its high commissioner and other "targeted" diplomats and officials from Canada in response to Ottawa's attempt to link them to a probe into the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the decision shortly after summoning the Canadian charge d'affaires.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The Canadian Charge d'Affaires was summoned by Secretary (East) this evening. He was informed that the baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable," the MEA said.

"It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau government's actions endangered their safety. We have no faith in the current Canadian government's commitment to ensure their security," it said in a statement.