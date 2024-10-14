Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt to withdraw high commissioner, other 'targeted' diplomats from Canada

Govt to withdraw high commissioner, other 'targeted' diplomats from Canada

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the decision shortly after summoning the Canadian charge d'affaires

Ministry of External Affairs
Ministry of External Affairs, Pic: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 8:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Monday decided to withdraw its high commissioner and other "targeted" diplomats and officials from Canada in response to Ottawa's attempt to link them to a probe into the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the decision shortly after summoning the Canadian charge d'affaires.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The Canadian Charge d'Affaires was summoned by Secretary (East) this evening. He was informed that the baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable," the MEA said.

"It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau government's actions endangered their safety. We have no faith in the current Canadian government's commitment to ensure their security," it said in a statement.

"Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials," the MEA said.

"It was also conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau Government's support for extremism, violence and separatism against India," it said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'Trudeau's hostility long been evident': India responds strongly to Canada

Canadian MP raises alarm over attacks on journos covering Khalistan issue

Asean Summit: PM Modi meets Canadian counterpart Justine Trudeau at Laos

News updates: Ola Electric slapped with show cause notice following surge in consumer complaints

'There is one India', says Canada amid strained ties over Khalistan issue

Topics :Canadaindian high commission

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story