Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Australia to deepen info sharing, maritime ties during Rajnath visit

India, Australia to deepen info sharing, maritime ties during Rajnath visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to begin two-day official visit to Australia on Thursday

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
India and Australia elevated their bilateral relationship from a Strategic Partnership in 2009 to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020. | (Photo: PTI)
Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 7:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India and Australia are set to further strengthen defence and security cooperation in information sharing, the maritime domain, and joint activities, with three agreements expected to be signed during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s two-day official visit to Australia beginning Thursday.
 
Singh’s visit, at the invitation of Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, comes as India and Australia mark five years of the India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. A Ministry of Defence (MoD) release said the visit will include bilateral discussions with his Australian counterpart and a business roundtable in Sydney, which Singh will chair, with industry leaders from both sides in attendance.
 
In what will be the first-ever visit by a defence minister to Australia under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led government since 2014, Singh will also call on other senior Australian leaders. “The visit will provide an important opportunity for both sides to explore new and meaningful initiatives to further strengthen the bilateral relationship and the defence partnership,” said the MoD, adding, “During the visit, three agreements are planned to be signed, which will further enhance cooperation in the areas of information sharing, the maritime domain, and joint activities.”
 
Defence engagements between the two countries have expanded over time to include wide-ranging interactions between the armed services, military-to-military exchanges, high-level visits, capacity-building and training programmes, cooperation in the maritime domain, ship visits, and bilateral exercises.
 
India and Australia elevated their bilateral relationship from a Strategic Partnership in 2009 to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020.
 
Marles last visited India in June 2025 and met his counterpart, Singh, and also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
In June, Singh and Marles had welcomed the signing of the Australia–India Joint Research Project and agreed to intensify and diversify defence industry collaboration.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Putin directs measures to reduce trade imbalance with India ahead of visit

India, UK launch eight-day mega naval exercise in Western Indian Ocean

Nepal landslides: PM Modi says India ready to provide all possible help

Israeli military halts boats in aid flotilla, sparking global protests

JVs, tech tie-ups can help cut India's trade gap with Qatar: GTRI

Topics :Rajnath SinghAustraliamaritime security

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story