India, Australia to deepen info sharing, maritime ties during Rajnath visit

India and Australia are set to further strengthen defence and security cooperation in information sharing, the maritime domain, and joint activities, with three agreements expected to be signed during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s two-day official visit to Australia beginning Thursday.

Singh’s visit, at the invitation of Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, comes as India and Australia mark five years of the India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. A Ministry of Defence (MoD) release said the visit will include bilateral discussions with his Australian counterpart and a business roundtable in Sydney, which Singh will chair, with industry leaders from both sides in attendance.

In what will be the first-ever visit by a defence minister to Australia under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led government since 2014, Singh will also call on other senior Australian leaders. “The visit will provide an important opportunity for both sides to explore new and meaningful initiatives to further strengthen the bilateral relationship and the defence partnership,” said the MoD, adding, “During the visit, three agreements are planned to be signed, which will further enhance cooperation in the areas of information sharing, the maritime domain, and joint activities.” Defence engagements between the two countries have expanded over time to include wide-ranging interactions between the armed services, military-to-military exchanges, high-level visits, capacity-building and training programmes, cooperation in the maritime domain, ship visits, and bilateral exercises.