JVs, tech tie-ups can help cut India's trade gap with Qatar: GTRI

Joint ventures in energy infrastructure, technology collaboration, and cross-border investments can help reduce India's trade deficit with Qatar, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

India's trade with Qatar stood at $ 14.15 billion in 2024-25.

The trade relationship remains heavily skewed toward energy imports, with petroleum crude and gas products making up nearly 90 per cent of India's total imports from Qatar, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

India's exports to Qatar totalled $ 1.68 billion, while imports surged to $ 12.46 billion, producing a substantial trade deficit of $ 10.78 billion in the last fiscal.

"The figures underscore the energy-centric nature of India's commerce with the Gulf nation, with hydrocarbons making up the bulk of inbound shipments," GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said.

Imports from Qatar were overwhelmingly composed of petroleum crude and gas products, amounting to $ 11.08 billion, about 88.9 per cent of the total imports. Key energy components include liquefied natural gas ($ 6.39 billion), liquefied butanes ($ 1.67 billion), liquefied propane ($ 1.54 billion), petroleum crude ($ 1.06 billion), and other petroleum products ($ 407 million). "These energy products remain the core of the bilateral trade, reflecting India's heavy reliance on Qatar for LNG and hydrocarbon supplies," he said, adding that "joint ventures in energy infrastructure, technology collaboration, and cross-border investments can help reduce India's trade deficit and reinforce Qatar's role as a trusted long-term partner".

The other imports from the Middle East nation include fertilisers ($ 208 million), organic chemicals ($ 257 million), plastic raw materials ($ 222 million), aluminium and aluminium products ($ 148 million), dye intermediates ($ 113 million), and inorganic chemicals ($ 97 million). He also said that for India, Qatar is a vital partner in its West Asia strategy, offering a combination of energy security, economic opportunity, and strategic access. Qatar is among India's top suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), crucial for powering its industrial and urban growth. Its location in the Persian Gulf gives it influence over key maritime trade routes that underpin India's import flows.

"The presence of over 8,00,000 Indian workers in Qatar not only strengthens people-to-people links but also contributes significantly to India's remittance inflows," Srivastava said. He added that India's exports of $ 1.68 billion to Qatar reflected mixed trends across sectors, with industrial products, food items, and machinery dominating the basket. In 2024-25, it included products of iron and steel ($ 154 million), rice (Basmati) ($ 123 million), rice (Other than Basmati - $ 40 million), gold and precious metal jewellery ($ 110 million), processed minerals ($ 89 million), motor vehicles/cars ($ 88 million), petroleum products ($ 62 million), electrical machinery ($ 33 million), electronics ($ 31 million), buffalo meat ($ 28 million), and sugar ($ 27 million).