Bangladesh seeks talks with India to resolve trade issues: Yunus adviser

Commerce adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government Sheikh Bashiruddin has said the country is willing to engage with India to address trade-related issues in the wake of export curbs imposed by New Delhi at several key land ports, according to an ANI report.

India has banned the import of several goods from Bangladesh by road, including garments, snacks, drinks, and plastic items. This follows Bangladesh’s earlier curbs on Indian yarn imports and India’s cancellation of a trans-shipment facility, leading to tit-for-tat trade restrictions between the two countries.

Bangladesh commerce adviser calls for dialogue

Reacting to the development, Sheikh Bashiruddin said Dhaka had not yet received any official communication from New Delhi. “We will take appropriate steps once we have formal information. If any issues arise, both sides will discuss them and seek a resolution,” he said.

ALSO READ: India curbs key Bangladeshi imports via land ports amid trade tensions The ANI report quoted him saying, “We have learned from social media and news that they (India) have taken some decisions regarding land ports, especially Akhaura and Dawki ports. Our primary objective is to enhance competitiveness, which is mutually beneficial for both countries.”

On India’s concerns about trans-shipment and textile imports, Bashiruddin said Bangladesh’s exports were based on domestic capability, not trans-shipment routes. “India is a strong player in the textile sector, yet our exports are driven by our own production strengths,” he said.

‘Trade issues best solved through dialogue’

Bashiruddin noted that given the geographical proximity between the two countries, factors like competitiveness and transport costs are largely predetermined. He said both nations have occasionally imposed import restrictions, for instance, on agricultural products as part of routine trade management. “Such issues are best addressed through dialogue,” he said.

ALSO READ: India's move to restrict select Bangladeshi exports targets parity: Report Emphasising his support for open markets, Bashiruddin added that he strongly believes in liberal trade and sees greater trade inclusion as the only way to empower businesses and consumers in Bangladesh.

India curbs key Bangladeshi imports via land ports

On Saturday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced immediate restrictions on imports from Bangladesh via land ports, based on a directive from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). The step is widely viewed as a response to Dhaka’s earlier move to block Indian yarn and rice exports through land ports, marking a further strain in bilateral trade ties.

The DGFT notification places specific curbs on imports of items like ready-made garments, processed foods, carbonated beverages, plastic products, and wooden furniture. In particular, all ready-made garments RMG shipments from Bangladesh must now enter India exclusively through the seaports at Nhava Sheva and Kolkata, with land ports no longer authorised for such imports.

According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), these curbs could affect Bangladeshi goods worth $770 million, around 42 per cent of total imports from the neighbouring country. (With inputs from ANI)