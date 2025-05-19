Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar begins visit to Germany, Denmark, Netherlands today: Details

Jaishankar begins visit to Germany, Denmark, Netherlands today: Details

S Jaishankar will visit Germany, Denmark and Netherlands from May 19-24, where he will brief leaders on Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and India's zero-tolerance stance on cross-border terrorism

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will start his six-day visit to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany beginning Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
 
“External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany from May 19 to 24,” the statement read.
 
During the trip, Jaishankar is expected to highlight Pakistan’s continued support to cross-border terrorism and brief European leaders on India’s firm stance of zero tolerance against terror.
 
This marks Jaishankar's first foreign trip following the four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The attack claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor, in which nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were destroyed.
 

Strategic meetings across three capitals

 
While the Germany leg of the tour had been scheduled earlier, the visits to the Netherlands and Denmark were added recently in response to the shifting geopolitical context after the Pahalgam attack.     

  In Berlin, Jaishankar is set to meet Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s new government and hold talks with Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. His discussions will span trade, technology, regional security, and bilateral cooperation.
 
In the Netherlands, Jaishankar will meet Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and is expected to reschedule Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s previously planned visit to the country, which was cancelled due to the India-Pakistan tensions.
 
Denmark, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, is also a key stop, especially in the context of India’s diplomatic efforts to rally international support. Jaishankar has been in touch with Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who is currently visiting China.
 

Operation Sindoor and diplomatic messaging

 
Jaishankar is expected to brief his European counterparts on Operation Sindoor and the events that followed. Between May 8 and 10, Pakistan attempted retaliatory strikes on Indian military bases, but hostilities ceased after a mutual understanding was reached on May 10.   
 
  Alongside Jaishankar’s diplomatic push, the Indian government announced the dispatch of seven multi-party delegations to 32 countries and the European Union. The delegations — led by senior leaders from both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc — aim to highlight India’s counter-terrorism efforts and expose Pakistan’s role in supporting cross-border terror.
 

Trade, climate, and global positioning

 
Beyond security concerns, the visit aims to advance India’s strategic engagement with Europe, including cooperation on green transitions, trade, innovation, and renewable energy. Germany remains India’s largest trading partner in Europe with bilateral trade surpassing $30 billion, while the Netherlands and Denmark are emerging collaborators in sustainable development.
 
In a remark made earlier this month, Jaishankar said, “When we look at the world, we look for partners, we don’t look for preachers. Particularly, preachers who don’t practice at home what they preach abroad.” The comment, made at the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025, was interpreted as a reminder to Europe of India’s expectations from its global partners amid a changing multipolar world.
 
With Jaishankar's visit, India is looking to consolidate support across Europe — not just diplomatically, but also strategically and economically — as it faces the twin challenges of terrorism and shifting global power dynamics.
 
(With agency inputs)
First Published: May 19 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

