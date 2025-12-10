Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Brazil sign key naval MoU to boost Scorpene submarine support

India, Brazil sign key naval MoU to boost Scorpene submarine support

According to the Indian Navy, the MoU will enhance life-cycle support, enable experience sharing in maintenance, and strengthen cooperation between government agencies & industry of both nations

India, Brazil sign MoU to deepen defence ties and bolster submarine upkeep. (Photo: X/@@indiannavy)
India, Brazil sign MoU to deepen defence ties and bolster submarine upkeep. (Photo: X/@indiannavy)
Dec 10 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
During the visit of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi to Brazil, a landmark tripartite MoU was signed between the Indian Navy, Brazilian Navy, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited on Exchange of Information related to maintenance of Scorpene-class submarines & other naval vessels, as per the spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

According to the Indian Navy, the MoU will enhance life-cycle support, enable experience sharing in maintenance, logistics & training, and strengthen cooperation between government agencies & industry of both nations.

The MoU will further boost Defence R & D collaboration and drive technological innovation in sustaining Scorpene-class submarines and other naval platforms.

The visit of CNS Tripathi to Brazil comes shortly after a 40-member delegation from Brazil's Naval War College was hosted at the Naval Headquarters here in the national capital in November this year. The visit of the delegation saw discussions on enhancing the bilateral training cooperation in the maritime domain.

Earlier, a Brazilian defence delegation headed by Admiral Guilherme Da Silva Coasta, Head of Culture and Education of Joint Staff of Brazilian Armed Forces, visited the College of Defence Management, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS).

In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Brazil. He and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva decided to charter a strategic roadmap to strengthen further bilateral ties over the next decade around five priority pillars, which included defence and security.

The Joint statement issued by the MEA on his visit noted that the countries recognised convergent views and strategic complementarities in defence and security matters between Brazil and India.

"The leaders welcomed the growing defence cooperation, including participation in joint military exercises and the exchange of high-level defence delegations. They expressed satisfaction with the signing of the Agreement on the Exchange and Mutual Protection of Classified Information, which will enable deeper cooperation in various strategic areas. They also welcome the establishment of a Bilateral Cybersecurity Dialogue as a platform to deepen cooperation through the exchange of information, experiences, and national perspectives on cybersecurity issues".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

