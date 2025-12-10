Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Brunei hold inaugural joint meeting to boost defence cooperation

The Ministry of Defence said the talks centred on expanding military-to-military exchanges and joint training, strengthening maritime security cooperation

India-Brunei Joint Working Group
The discussions laid the foundation for a more structured defence partnership | Image: X@SpokespersonMoD
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 7:41 AM IST
The inaugural meeting of the India-Brunei Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Cooperation was held in New Delhi, marking a key step in advancing defence engagement between the two countries.

The Ministry of Defence said the talks centred on expanding military-to-military exchanges and joint training, strengthening maritime security cooperation with a focus on sea lane safety and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), enhancing capacity-building initiatives, and identifying opportunities for industry partnerships and technology cooperation.

The discussions laid the foundation for a more structured defence partnership. The meeting was co-chaired by Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, and Poh Kui Choon, Deputy Permanent Secretary in Brunei's Ministry of Defence.

Before the deliberations began, both sides signed the Terms of Reference (ToR), formally establishing the JWG on Defence Cooperation.

According to the Ministry, the signing of the ToR marks the start of a coordinated and institutionalised phase of defence engagement.

The JWG will function as the official platform to assess ongoing initiatives and identify new areas of collaboration.

Both delegations noted the increasing momentum in defence cooperation and agreed to pursue a structured roadmap under the JWG mechanism.

They also reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace, stability and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.

During her two-day visit, Choon also met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi, adding a diplomatic dimension to the technical discussions held under the JWG.

She later visited the newly inaugurated DPSU Bhawan, a central facility showcasing the capabilities of all 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings and aimed at strengthening collaboration and innovation in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Topics :Defence ProcurementDefence plandefence sector

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

