Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Defence R&D: Parliamentary panel calls for adequate budgetary provisions

Defence R&D: Parliamentary panel calls for adequate budgetary provisions

The committee said the ministry is adopting emerging technologies of warfare and it has recommended that adequate budgetary provisions for research and development be made available to the armed force

Parliament, New Parliament
premium
The Ministry of Defence has set up “a future warfare fund” within the armed forces. “A future analysis group” to study technologies is proposed to be set up, the panel said in its report.(Photo: PTI)
Satarupa Bhattacharjya New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:25 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has recommended adequate budgetary provisions for research and development to ensure that combat preparedness of the country’s armed forces remains at an optimum level.
 
The Ministry of Defence has set up “a future warfare fund” within the armed forces. “A future analysis group” to study technologies is proposed to be set up, the panel said in its report, adding that emerging sectors in defence are robotics automation, velocity (important for hypersonic drones) and intelligence warfare (includes artificial intelligence, data analytics and machine-learning).
 
“The committee (members) are not oblivious to the fact that the budget to be spent on modernisation cannot be predicted to a large extent, and accordingly they feel that it is crucial to have (an) intensive study and knowledge of emerging trends in technology that will have an impact on war and the art of warfare,” a latest report of the panel, which was made public on Tuesday, said.
 
The committee said that the ministry is adopting emerging technologies of warfare.
 
The total allocated defence budget for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) is ~6.81 trillion, which is approximately 13.45 per cent of the total central government expenditure. The report said the defence budget increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.94 per cent from FY21 to FY26, which was “greater than the inflation rate” each year.
 
According to the report, the growth of the defence budget in FY26, adjusting inflation (per the consumer price index) of 4.90 per cent, comes in at 6.16 per cent, which “shows a marked improvement” when compared to this growth rate in FY25.
 
“Taking into account (a) competent growth of the defence budget in the recent years,” the committee recommended that, if needed, the defence ministry may be allocated additional funds at the revised estimate stage of the budget, so that the combat preparedness of the country’s armed forces “constantly remain at an optimum level," the report said.
 
The committee said that 75 per cent of the modernisation budget has been earmarked for procurement from indigenous sources, and “as such foreign-exchange risk does not play a major part in allocation of capital acquisition budget for the armed forces”.
 
India’s defence spending went up this year, owing to Operation Sindoor.   
The Defence Research and Development Organisation got ₹26,816.82 crore for FY26, according to government data.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-US Foreign Office Consultations review trade, defence and tech agenda

Lockheed Martin 'eyeing' IAF deal, plans co-production facility for C-130J

Russian military transport plane with 7 onboard crashes in Ivanovo region

'Democracy and Pakistan don't go together: MEA amid Imran Khan protests

Exercise discretion while travelling through China: India to its nationals

Topics :External Affairs Defence Security Newsdefence firmsDefence acquisitionsMinistry of Defence

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story