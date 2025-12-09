Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-US Foreign Office Consultations review trade, defence and tech agenda

India-US Foreign Office Consultations review trade, defence and tech agenda

India and the US held Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi to review their strategic partnership and discuss trade, defence, technology, energy and Indo-Pacific cooperation, the MEA said

India–U.S. Foreign Office Consultations, co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and U.S. Under Secretary Allison Hooker, were held in New Delhi | Photo: X/ @MEAIndia
India–U.S. Foreign Office Consultations, co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and U.S. Under Secretary Allison Hooker, were held in New Delhi | Photo: X/ @MEAIndia
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 9:58 PM IST
The India-United States Foreign Office Consultations (FOC), co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker, were held in New Delhi on Tuesday. The consultations provided an opportunity for a comprehensive review of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
 
What key bilateral issues did India and the US discuss at the consultations?
 
The two sides discussed key bilateral issues, including trade and investment, defence cooperation, the TRUST (Transforming Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology) initiative, energy cooperation including civil nuclear collaboration, technology, critical minerals, and trusted supply chains.
 
What regional and global themes were covered, including the Indo-Pacific?
 
The discussions also covered regional and global developments of mutual interest, with both sides underscoring their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
 
What did both sides agree on for taking forward dialogue mechanisms?
 
Both sides also welcomed the steady progress across existing dialogue mechanisms and agreed to give momentum to the implementation of “Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology (COMPACT) for the 21st Century” to drive transformative cooperation across key pillars of the partnership.
   

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

