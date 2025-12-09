India-US Foreign Office Consultations review trade, defence and tech agenda

The India-United States Foreign Office Consultations (FOC), co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker, were held in New Delhi on Tuesday. The consultations provided an opportunity for a comprehensive review of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

What key bilateral issues did India and the US discuss at the consultations?

The two sides discussed key bilateral issues, including trade and investment, defence cooperation, the TRUST (Transforming Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology) initiative, energy cooperation including civil nuclear collaboration, technology, critical minerals, and trusted supply chains.