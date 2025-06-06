Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'India, Canada to work with renewed vigour': PM Modi to attend G7 Summit

'India, Canada to work with renewed vigour': PM Modi to attend G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G7 Summit in Canada and meet newly elected PM Mark Carney, expressing hope for stronger India-Canada ties built on mutual respect and shared interests

Modi, Narendra Modi
PM Modi thanked Canada's PM for the G7 invitation and shared details of the conversation on social media. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 8:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday confirmed that he will take part in the G7 Summit later this month in Canada. He expressed his eagerness to meet Canada’s newly-elected Prime Minister Mark Carney.
 
During a phone call, Carney extended an invitation to PM Modi to attend the summit in Kananaskis. PM Modi thanked him for the invitation and shared details of the conversation on social media.
 
Taking to X, PM Modi said, "As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit." 
 
PM Modi also congratulated Carney on his recent electoral victory. 

A chance to reset ties

India–Canada relations have remained strained since the 2023 assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. At the time, former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement — without presenting evidence. India denied the allegations, triggering a diplomatic standoff that saw tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats.
 
Sikh separatist groups had urged Carney’s government not to invite Modi to the G7, citing India's alleged lack of cooperation in the Nijjar investigation. However, Carney has adopted a more measured tone than his predecessor, offering hope for a diplomatic thaw.
 
While he has yet to publicly comment on the Nijjar case, Carney has emphasised the importance of trade and engagement. “The India–Canada relationship is incredibly important,” he said. “Issues can be resolved with mutual respect.”

Modi–Carney meeting expected

Modi’s visit will mark his first engagement with Carney and could set the stage for improved relations. A bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit is expected, though not yet confirmed.
 
India has signalled willingness to move forward, urging Ottawa to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats and act against extremist groups running anti-India campaigns.
 
Despite representing the same Liberal Party, Carney has distanced himself from Trudeau’s handling of the situation. After Trudeau’s resignation and Carney’s election victory in April, New Delhi has been cautiously optimistic about restoring ties.

Timeline of the diplomatic rift

The rift began in September 2023, when Trudeau told Parliament that Canadian authorities were investigating “credible allegations” linking Indian agents to Nijjar’s killing — claims he did not substantiate. India called the remarks “absurd” and “politically motivated”.
 
Tensions escalated further in 2024 when Canada labelled the Indian High Commissioner a “person of interest” in the case. India dismissed the charge as “ludicrous” and withdrew its envoy, while expelling six Canadian officials.
 
Now, with Modi set to attend the G7 and Carney extending an olive branch, both sides may be preparing for a diplomatic reset. Modi’s visit is also seen as a signal to Khalistani factions in Canada that New Delhi will not be sidelined from global forums.

 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian ambassador, Chinese official discuss ties, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

All-Party delegation to convey zero tolerance towards terror in Germany

China key factor in India's confrontation with Pakistan: Shashi Tharoor

Jaishankar, Uzbekistan counterpart discuss ties in connectivity, trade

In a first, Rafale fuselage to be made in India under Tata-Dassault tie-up

Topics :Narendra ModiJustin TrudeauIndia Canada RowMark CarneyG7 summitKhalistan issue

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story