Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday confirmed that he will take part in the G7 Summit later this month in Canada. He expressed his eagerness to meet Canada’s newly-elected Prime Minister Mark Carney.

During a phone call, Carney extended an invitation to PM Modi to attend the summit in Kananaskis. PM Modi thanked him for the invitation and shared details of the conversation on social media.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit."

A chance to reset ties India–Canada relations have remained strained since the 2023 assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. At the time, former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement — without presenting evidence. India denied the allegations, triggering a diplomatic standoff that saw tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats. Sikh separatist groups had urged Carney’s government not to invite Modi to the G7, citing India's alleged lack of cooperation in the Nijjar investigation. However, Carney has adopted a more measured tone than his predecessor, offering hope for a diplomatic thaw. PM Modi also congratulated Carney on his recent electoral victory.

While he has yet to publicly comment on the Nijjar case, Carney has emphasised the importance of trade and engagement. “The India–Canada relationship is incredibly important,” he said. “Issues can be resolved with mutual respect.” Modi–Carney meeting expected Modi’s visit will mark his first engagement with Carney and could set the stage for improved relations. A bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit is expected, though not yet confirmed. India has signalled willingness to move forward, urging Ottawa to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats and act against extremist groups running anti-India campaigns. Despite representing the same Liberal Party, Carney has distanced himself from Trudeau’s handling of the situation. After Trudeau’s resignation and Carney’s election victory in April, New Delhi has been cautiously optimistic about restoring ties.