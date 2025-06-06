Jaishankar, Uzbekistan counterpart discuss ties in connectivity, trade

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Uzbekistan counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov in Delhi on Thursday and spoke about the common challenge of terrorism for our regions. The two leaders discussed cooperation in connectivity, investment, trade and energy sectors.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to meet @FM_Saidov of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Spoke about the common challenge of terrorism for our regions. Also discussed our cooperation in connectivity, investment, trade and energy sectors. Concluded a Program of Cooperation, reflective of our commitment to further our Strategic Partnership."

Saidov stated that they signed the Programme of Cooperation between Foreign Ministries for 2025-2026. He said that the discussions focused on advancing the ambitious goals set by the leaders of two nations to elevate bilateral trade and enrich dynamically expanding ties.

"It was a great pleasure to meet with my esteemed counterpart H.E. @DrSJaishankar, #India's External Affairs Minister. Our discussions reaffirmed the deep historical and cultural bonds between #Uzbekistan and #India, which have grown into a robust strategic partnership. During our meeting, we focused on advancing the ambitious goals set by our leaders to elevate bilateral trade and enrich dynamically expanding ties in all areas. We also signed the Programme of Cooperation between Foreign Ministries for 2025-2026," Saidov posted on X. Bakhtiyor Saidov arrived in Delhi on Thursday to participate in the fourth edition of the India- Central Asia Dialogue, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal statedon Thursday.

In a post on X, Jaiswal noted that the Uzbekistan Foreign Minister will also participate in several bilateral meetings during the visit. "Warm welcome to FM @FM_Saidov of the Republic of Uzbekistan. During his official visit to India, he will participate in the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue and hold several bilateral meetings," Jaiswal posted on X. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan for the 4th meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi on June 6, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the 3rd meeting of the Dialogue was hosted by India in New Delhi in December 2021.MEA underscored that India and Central Asia, in each other's 'Extended Neighbourhood', enjoy close and cordial contemporary diplomatic relations underpinned by millennia old cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Notably, the first India-Central Summit held virtually in January 2022 and the mechanism of India-Central Asia Dialogue, at the level of Foreign Ministers, have taken this relationship substantially forward. As per the MEA statement, the Ministers at the fourth edition of the India - Central Asia Dialogue will discuss further strengthening of relations between India and Central Asian countries with particular focus on trade, connectivity, technology, and development cooperation.