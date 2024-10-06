Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Rajnath Singh to inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 event in Delhi on Monday

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 event in Delhi on Monday

The event is being organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence - Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO), under the ministry's Department of Defence Production

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 11:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to inaugurate an event on Monday that will bring together armed forces, defence PSUs, innovators and policymakers to discuss ways to advance indigenous innovation.

'DefConnect 4.0' will be held at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment, and will be a significant step towards advancing indigenous innovation and celebrating the growing defence ecosystem of the country, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The event is being organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence - Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO), under the ministry's Department of Defence Production.

DefConnect 4.0 marks a milestone in India's defence innovation journey, bringing together the armed forces, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), industry leaders, innovators, start-ups and MSMEs, academia, incubators, investors and policymakers, the statement said.

It will feature an exciting technology showcase, presenting iDEX innovators with a unique opportunity to exhibit their cuttiedge technologies, advanced capabilities and ground-breaking products.

The ministry said the showcase is designed to engage a diverse audience of stakeholders, fostering collaboration and sparking dialogue that drives innovation forward.

More From This Section

Railways directs zones to take action on officials for wrong train data

All eyes on govt as RBI Guv Das, Dy Guv Patra's terms near expiry

News Highlights: Wangchuk sits on fast at Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi along with supporters

Major Uttarakhand govt websites impacted by malware attack restored

West Bengal CM Mamata asks police to register Kultuli case under Posco Act

DefConnect 4.0 will feature launches and announcements by the defence minister, alongside interactive and engaging sessions featuring industry leaders and defence stalwarts.

The event will also include a themed session focusing on recent budget announcements, key takeaways for the defence innovation ecosystem and the latest initiatives in the semiconductor domain, it added.

Till date, iDEX has launched 11 editions of Defence India Start-up Challenges and has garnered over 9,000 applications. It is currently collaborating with more than 450 start-ups and MSMEs on important projects, according to the statement.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, iDEX continues to provide a unified platform for various stakeholders in the defence and aerospace sectors, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, it added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India advocated for peaceful solution to Indo-Pacific disputes: Rajnath

Choose between development, destruction: Rajnath at Haryana rally

Rahul trying to misguide public: Rajnath on Congress' claims about Agniveer

Defence production at Rs 1.27 trn, exporting hardware to 90 nations: Min

Private sector now steering economic growth: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Topics :Rajnath SinghDelhi

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story