Indian Army one of most trusted organisations in country: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday praised the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country, highlighting its significant role in safeguarding borders, combating terrorism and assisting civil administration in times of need. Addressing the Army Commanders Conference, held virtually from an army location in Sukma (West Bengal) due to inclement weather that prevented his helicopter from reaching Sikkim, Singh expressed admiration for every soldier's contributions and honoured those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The Indian Army plays a significant role in guarding our borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration in every need of hour," he said while addressing the Army Commanders Conference.

He commended the Army leadership for advancing the nation's 'Defence and Security' vision, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh noted that he has attended the Army Commanders' Conference for over five years, emphasising that these high-level discussions benefit both the armed forces and the nation as a whole. He also praised the Army's efforts in integrating cuttiedge technology.

Commenting on the complex global situation, Singh said "unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid warfare, will be integral to future conflicts." He urged the armed forces to consider these factors when planning strategies, emphasising the need for continuous learning from both current and historical incidents.

Regarding the situation along the northern borders, Singh expressed full confidence in the Army's ability to handle any contingency, while noting that peaceful resolution talks would continue at all levels.

He commended the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for significantly improving road communication in both the Western and Northern borders, despite challenging conditions, and urged that this progress must continue.

"I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in J&K are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region which was also evident in the recently conducted elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and for this I again compliment the Indian Army," he said.

The Defence Minister lauded the Army for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he has always been experiencing first-hand during his visits to forward areas.

He paid tributes to all the bravehearts for making the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of the motherland.

Additionally, he recognised the Army's significant contributions to military diplomacy, enhancing national security through sustainable relationships with foreign armies, and applauded the Indian Army sportspersons for their outstanding performance at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, the Army Commanders' Conference comprehensively discussed existing security scenarios, border situations, and challenges facing the current security apparatus. The conference also addressed issues related to organisational restructuring, logistics, administration, and human resource management.