Free, open Indo-Pacific vital for peace, progress of region: PM Modi

A free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific is vital for the peace and progress of the entire region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, addressing the East Asia Summit in Laos here. The Prime Minister further said that the approach to maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific region should be of development, rather than "expansionism," in indirect reference to China which has shown strong assertiveness in the South China Sea triggering geopolitical tensions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "A free, open, inclusive, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific is vital for the peace and progress of the entire region. The peace, security and stability of the South China Sea is in the interest of the entire Indo-Pacific region," PM Modi said while delivering his remarks at the 19th East Asia Summit in Laos today.

He asserted that maritime activities should be conducted under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the "foreign policy of regional countries should not be curbed in this."

"We believe that maritime activities should be conducted under UNCLOS. It is necessary to ensure Freedom of Navigation and Air Space. A solid and effective Code of Conduct should be made. And the foreign policy of regional countries should not be curbed in this," the Prime Minister said.

"Our approach should be that of development, not expansionism," he added.

He underscored that the Asean (Association of South East Asian Nations) is at the centre of India's Indo-Pacific vision and Quad cooperation.

More From This Section

"India has always supported Asean Unity and Centrality. Asean is also at the centre of India's Indo-Pacific vision and Quad cooperation. There are deep parallels between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and the Asean Outlook on Indo-Pacific," he said.

Recently, the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting joint statement issued on July 29 this year said that the countries of the bloc were collectively advancing a positive and practical agenda to support the Indo-Pacific region's sustainable development, stability, and prosperity, responding to the region's needs.

ALSO READ: PM Modi expresses grief for Hurricane Milton victims to Blinken at ASEAN

Amid China's coercive pressure on Taiwan in the wake of Lai Chite winning the presidential polls of the self-governed island and following tensions between China and the Philippines, the Quad foreign ministers had previously said they were "seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas" and reiterated their "strong opposition to any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion."

Notably, the East Asia Summit refers to the Meeting of Heads of State/Governments of the EAS participating countries which is convened annually. The EAS process was initiated in 2005 with the convening of the 1st East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

At its inception, the East Asia Summit comprised 16 participating countries, namely Asean Member States, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. In 2011, the US and Russia joined at the 6th East Asia Summit in Bali.

On Thursday, PM Modi participated in the 21st Asean-India Summit. His two day visit to Laos is significant as this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy.