'Vain, preposterous': India on China's attempts to name places in Arunachal

India on Wednesday called out China's latest attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, calling them a "vain and preposterous" exercise.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that such "creative naming" exercises will have no impact on the ground reality.

“We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh,” the MEA said in a statement. “Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”

This response follows China's continued practice of assigning Chinese names to various locations within Arunachal Pradesh, a move India sees as an effort to assert territorial claims over the region. New Delhi has repeatedly dismissed these actions as baseless and politically motivated.

China has long claimed that the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh is part of its own territory. This includes periodically releasing lists of Chinese names for towns, villages, and geographical features in the state, issuing stapled visas—instead of stamped visas—to residents of Arunachal Pradesh, and opposing infrastructure and development projects by India in the region. China has often referred to the state as "South Tibet".