India briefs 70 nations on Op Sindoor, unveils new normal with Pakistan

India on Tuesday briefed Foreign Service Attaches (FSAs) from 70 countries on the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, underlining how the mission has established “new normals” in India–Pakistan relations. Conducted on May 7, the operation targeted nine terror bases inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The high-level briefing was led by Lieutenant General DS Rana, director general of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), who showcased India’s military strength, strategic resolve, and modern warfare capabilities. He explained the Armed Forces’ precise planning process in selecting targets with verified terror links. “The integrated, precise and prompt response by Indian Armed Forces to achieve the stated objectives, executed through intense multi-domain operations was also highlighted,” the Integrated Defence Staff said in a post on X.

Lt Gen Rana also underlined the synergy and coordination achieved during the operation, highlighting the effectiveness of indigenous kinetic force multipliers and India’s edge in non-kinetic domains such as cyber, space, and electronic warfare.

Also Read

He further presented credible evidence of Pakistan’s ongoing anti-India misinformation campaign and discussed its impact on regional peace.

India’s rapid and coordinated “Whole-of-Nation” response to counter these false narratives was also detailed during the briefing.

PM hails forces for crushing terror

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed air warriors at the Adampur Air Base in Punjab, where he praised the Armed Forces for giving a strong reply not only to terrorists but also to the Pakistani Army backing them.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor is the new normal against terrorism: PM Narendra Modi “The terrorists relies on the Pakistani Army... the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and Indians have made the Pakistani Army bite the dust,” PM Modi said.

He added that the Armed Forces have also "shown the Pakistani military that there is no place left in Pakistan where terrorists can sit and breathe in peace."

“We will enter their homes and strike, and we won’t even give them a chance to escape,” he warned.

The Prime Minister said India’s advanced defence systems – including drones and missiles – now act as a psychological deterrent to adversaries.

“Our drones, our missiles, just thinking about them will keep Pakistan sleepless for days,” he said.

PM Modi further reiterated that Operation Sindoor reflects India’s new strategic posture.

Operation Sindoor is India's new normal,” he stated. “India's 'Laxman Rekha' against terrorism is crystal clear now. If another terror attack occurs now, India will give a reply – a solid reply. We saw this during surgical strike, during air strike. Now,is India's new normal,” he stated.

He also praised the joint effort of all defence wings, calling the operation a clear example of the Armed Forces' coordination and strength.

“Be it the Army, Navy or Air Force – their coordination was amazing. The Navy showed dominance at sea, the Army secured the border, and the Air Force attacked and defended. BSF and other Forces displayed fantastic capabilities. This is jointness. This has become a strong identity of the capability of Indian Armed Forces,” PM Modi added.

(With agency inputs)