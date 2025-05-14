India rejects Trump's claim of averting nuclear clash with Pakistan

India unambiguously said on Tuesday that the military action from its side was entirely in the conventional domain, and rejected any speculation of a threat of nuclear conflict outbreak, including an assertion to this effect by US President Donald Trump. India also clarified that the “issue of trade did not come up” in any of its discussions with US leaders on the evolving military situation — from the start of Operation Sindoor on May 7 till an understanding was reached on cessation of firing and military action on May 10.

Responding to a question during a briefing Tuesday evening, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said “military action was entirely in the conventional domain”.

He said there were some reports that Pakistan’s National Command Authority would meet on May 10, but this was later denied by them. “Pakistan foreign minister has himself denied the nuclear angle on record,” Jaiswal said. “As you know, India has a firm stance that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail or allow cross-border terrorism by invoking it,” he said. “In our conversations with various countries, we also cautioned that their subscribing to such scenarios could hurt them in their own region,” he added.

Jaiswal said India would keep Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), signed in 1960, in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjured support for cross-border terrorism. In this context, he added that factors such as climate change, demographic shifts and technological changes had created a new reality on the ground as well. He also reiterated India’s longstanding position that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between New Delhi and Islamabad and said there was no change in this. “As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of Indian territory illegally occupied by Pakistan,” Jaiswal said, days after the US President’s renewed offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue.

Later in the evening, India declared an official working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi “persona non grata” for “indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India”. In a press statement, the MEA said that the official had been asked to leave India within 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab, 100 km from India’s International Border with Pakistan. The videos and images from the PM’s visit to AFS Adampur directly countered Pakistan’s claims that it destroyed the air force base and neutralised a Russian-origin S-400 Triumf air defence system. PM Modi was seen interacting with armed force personnel, with no visible signs of damage in the surroundings. The footage also clearly showed the S-400 in the background. “Not only have you (Pakistan) failed to harm any of India’s military installations but you will be annihilated if terrorism continues from your soil,” he said to loud cheers and Bharat Mata ki Jai chants by defence personnel.

Wearing a Western Air Command cap with its trademark trishul embroidered on it, the PM, in his first speech to the armed forces since Operation Sindoor, said: “India's Lakshman Rekha against terrorism is now crystal clear. India will respond — and definitely respond — if hit by a terrorist attack.” Modi toured the base and greeted uniformed personnel after he landed at the base unannounced early Tuesday morning. He said Operation Sindoor is no ordinary campaign but a trinity of India's policy, intent and decisive capability — affirming that the country is the land of Buddha, the messenger of peace, as well as Guru Gobind Singh, who galvanised the Sikh army against enemies.

Modi said it was an Indian tradition to take up arms to establish ‘dharma’ (righteousness). “When the sindoor of our sisters and daughters was wiped away, we crushed terrorists in their hideouts.” The PM also praised the central armed police forces like the Border Security Force, which is deployed at the International Border with Pakistan, and said they had made every Indian proud. The PM said Pakistan made many attempts to attack Indian air bases, including the one in Adampur, but failed against its robust air defence system. He reiterated that India would not give in to Pakistan's nuclear blackmail and praised the integrated air and land combat system and the integration between their modern weaponry and manpower. The coordination shown by the armed forces was amazing, he said.

Modi said the Indian Air Force had now "mastered the art of countering adversaries, not just with weapons but also with data and drones”. He said India's traditional defence system, combined with the indigenous Akash anti-aircraft missiles and the modern S-400 platform, provided a strong shield against the enemy's firepower.

Also Read

“Pakistan cannot match our capability built on modern and cutting-edge technology,” he said. “When our armed forces take the wind out of nuclear blackmail, our enemies understand the importance of Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” he said.

“Bharat Mata ki Jai is not just a slogan, but our soldiers’ pledge to dedicate their lives for the nation. When our drones and missiles hit our enemies, they hear Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” he said. Adampur is India's second-largest air base and houses Rafale and Mig-29 squadrons. It played an important role in the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan too.

During the course of the day, Tiranga yatras were taken out in different parts of the country under the aegis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to mark the success of Operation Sindoor. The 11-day-long nationwide yatra was launched after top BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda (also the party's national president), had deliberations on the issue on Sunday.

The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet for its weekly meeting on Wednesday.