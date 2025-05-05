MHA asks states to conduct civil defence drills amid India-Pakistan tension

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday directed several states to conduct civil defence drills on May 7, DD News reported. The mock drills will include air raid warning sirens, training of civilians and students on civil defence protocols, implementation of crash blackout measures, early-stage camouflage of vital installations, and rehearsals for evacuation plans in the event of a hostile attack. The directive comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people. Moreover, after the attack, Pakistani troops have continued ceasefire violations for the last 11 days along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Pakistani military on Monday also said that it has conducted two surface-to-surface missile tests "ensuring the operational readiness of troops."

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. However, it later retracted the claim.

India's response

India has responded with a slew of retaliatory measures including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, reducing the level of diplomatic engagement, and closing the Attari land border. Additionally, India withdrew visa-free travel benefits under the SAARC agreement, revoked all valid Pakistani visas, and instructed Pakistani citizens in the country to depart within 48 hours.

The Indian Army has also responded to continued ceasefire violations with proportionate retaliation along the LoC. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy also said that its latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat successfully shot down a fast, low-flying missile target that was skimming over the sea surface.

Earlier on Monday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was held a day after Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh met PM Modi and is understood to have discussed the security situation.