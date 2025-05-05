The Pakistani military on Monday said it has carried out a training launch of a Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres for "ensuring the operational readiness of troops," Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported . The launch comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.

“The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

On May 3, Islamabad conducted a training launch of the Abdali weapon system, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kms.