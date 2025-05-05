The Pakistani military on Monday said it has carried out a training launch of a Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres for "ensuring the operational readiness of troops," Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported. The launch comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.
“The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army, said in a statement.
On May 3, Islamabad conducted a training launch of the Abdali weapon system, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kms.
India's defence exercise
Meanwhile, last week, the Indian Navy said that its latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat successfully shot down a fast, low-flying missile target that was skimming over the sea surface. Moreover, on April 27, the Navy also said that its ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long range precision offensive strike.
"Indian Navy stands combat ready, credible and future ready in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests anytime, anywhere and anyhow," the Navy added.
Ceasefire violations
The missile test also comes amid continued ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops for the last 11 days along the Line of Control (LoC). On the intervening night of May 4 and May 5, Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked small arms firing in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately, according to an official statement.