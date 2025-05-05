Monday, May 05, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Defence secy meets PM Modi amid Indo-Pak tensions after Pahalgam attack

Defence secy meets PM Modi amid Indo-Pak tensions after Pahalgam attack

The meeting comes a day after Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh met Prime Minister Modi and is understood to have discussed the security situation

Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image: ANI News

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the backdrop of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

The meeting comes a day after Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh met Prime Minister Modi and is understood to have discussed the security situation. 

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had on Saturday apprised the prime minister on the overall situation in the critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Modi on last Tuesday gave the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of the response to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. 

 

Modi also emphasised the national resolve to deal a "crushing blow to terrorism".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 05 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

