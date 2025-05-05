Neemrana hotel attack: NIA raids multiple locations in Arsh Dalla case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive searches at 10 locations in Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi to probe the conspiracy behind the 2024 Neemrana hotel firing attack linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, the agency stated on Monday.

The NIA conducted the searches on May 3. The attack, in which 35 shots were fired on September 8 last year, all around the premises of Hotel Highway King, was aimed at terrorising and threatening people.

According to NIA, the two attackers were subsequently identified as members of the Bambiah gang, having connections with Dalla's terrorist-gangster network.

They had used prohibited weapons and also threatened the hotel's owner and manager for extortion money. The manager had also earlier received several threat calls from international numbers, the NIA stated.

NIA, which had taken over the case in December, seized several electronic devices and other incriminating materials during the searches conducted at the premises of accused / suspects engaged in promoting violent criminal activities.

These accused/suspects had been involved in providing financial support, and in carrying out acts of violence and terror at the behest of designated individual terrorist Arsh Dalla and his associate Dinesh Gandhi, as per NIA investigations.Dalla's associates have been resorting to extortion through such terror and violent acts to raise funds for banned Khalistani terrorist outfits, NIA investigations have revealed.

"Businessmen and other targets were identified by these gangsters and their aides, who would threaten and coerce the targets into paying off huge sums," the NIA stated. The investigations in the case RC 01/2024/NIA/JPR are continuing as part of NIA's all-out efforts to identify and dismantle terrorist and gangster syndicates active in the country.

