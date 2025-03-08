Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India concludes 3-month-long mega naval Theatre Level Operational Exercise

Indian naval ship Tabar during India France naval exercise, Indian navy
The exercise featured more than 65 warships, 10 submarines and over 80 aircraft amid China's increasing maritime activities in the region
India concluded a three-month-long mega naval exercise in the Indian Ocean that featured more than 65 warships, 10 submarines and over 80 aircraft amid China's increasing maritime activities in the region.

The theatre of operations for the exercise was from the Strait of Hormuz in the West to the Sunda and Lombok Straits in the East.

The Indian Navy said the Theatre Level Operational Exercise (TROPEX) marked the successful culmination of an intense operational campaign designed to assess the force's operational preparedness and material readiness for combat.

It reaffirmed the Navy's commitment to remain a "combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-ready force", it said.

"TROPEX witnessed participation of 65-70 Indian Naval ships, 9-10 submarines and over 80 aircraft of different types," the Navy said.

"The exercise achieved a very high level of operational synergy in planning and execution of theatre level scenarios with the other services," it said.

"It witnessed extensive participation by the units of Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Coast Guard comprising Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, C-130, flight refueller and AWACS aircraft, over 600 infantry troops, and more than 10 Indian Coast Guards ships," the Navy said.

