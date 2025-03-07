Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Narendra Modi to visit Mauritius on March 11 and 12, says MEA

PM Narendra Modi to visit Mauritius on March 11 and 12, says MEA

President Droupadi Murmu attended the Mauritius's National Day celebrations as chief guest last year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mauritius on March 11 and 12. The prime minister will attend Mauritius' 57th National Day celebrations as chief guest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday. 
A contingent of Indian defence forces will also participate in celebrations, MEA added.
 
Earlier, PM Modi was honoured with the invitation to attend Mauritius' National Day celebration in 2015.
 
“On the invitation of the prime minister of Mauritius, Navin Ramgoolam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to Mauritius on March 11 and 12, 2025, to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius, which falls on March 12,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a media briefing. 
 
President Droupadi Murmu attended the island nation’s National Day celebrations as chief guest last year.
 
On February 22, 2025, the Prime Minister of Mauritius informed their Parliament that PM Modi has accepted the invitation.

Prime Minister Dr Navin Ramgoolam said, "In the context of the celebrations of the 57th anniversary of the independence of our country, I have  great pleasure to inform the House, that following my invitation, His Excellency, Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has kindly agreed to be the Guest of Honour for our National Day celebrations.”
 
 
First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

