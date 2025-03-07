IAF fighter jet crashes in Haryana's Panchkula, pilot ejects safely

A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Friday in Haryana's Panchkula district, said IAF officials.

The aircraft had taken off from the Ambala airbase on a training sortie.

“A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala, during a routine training sortie today, after encountering system malfunction. The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force posted in their official X account.

The pilot ejected from the aircraft safely. A court of inquiry has been ordered into the accident.