Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India condemns attack on German Christmas market; Indians among injured

India condemns attack on German Christmas market; Indians among injured

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian mission in Germany is in contact with the Indians injured in the attack and is rendering all possible assistance

India, India flag
It is not clear how many Indians have been injured in the attack. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 11:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Saturday condemned the "horrific and senseless" attack on a Christmas market in eastern German city of Magdeburg that left at least five people, including a nine-year-old, dead and nearly 200 injured.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian mission in Germany is in contact with the Indians injured in the attack and is rendering all possible assistance.

According to local authorities, a 50-year-old man drove his car into crowds at the Christmas market on Friday evening.

"We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Several precious lives have been lost and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims," it said.

"Our Mission is in contact with Indians who are injured, as well as their families, and rendering all possible assistance," the MEA said in a statement.

It is not clear how many Indians have been injured in the attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India can never permit others to have a veto on its choices: Jaishankar

PM Modi reiterates India's support for 2-state solution on Palestine issue

Imran Khan's wife granted interim bail in cases related to Nov 26 protest

B'desh commission finds India's 'involvement in enforced disappearances'

Indian manpower, skills, tech will help build 'New Kuwait': PM Modi

Topics :India GermanyGermanyMEA

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story