India condemns attack on German Christmas market; Indians among injured

India on Saturday condemned the "horrific and senseless" attack on a Christmas market in eastern German city of Magdeburg that left at least five people, including a nine-year-old, dead and nearly 200 injured.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian mission in Germany is in contact with the Indians injured in the attack and is rendering all possible assistance.

According to local authorities, a 50-year-old man drove his car into crowds at the Christmas market on Friday evening.

"Several precious lives have been lost and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims," it said.

It is not clear how many Indians have been injured in the attack.