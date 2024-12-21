Indian manpower, skills, tech will help build 'New Kuwait': PM Modi

Praising the diaspora's contribution to global growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday that India has the potential to become the skill capital of the world.

ALSO READ: PM Modi begins Kuwait trip with visit to labour camp, to meet Emir Modi was addressing a large gathering of the Indian community at a special event Hala Modi' at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex in the city.

Every year, hundreds of Indians come to Kuwait. You have added an Indian touch to Kuwaiti society. You have filled the canvas of Kuwait with the colors of Indian skills. You have mixed the essence of India's talent, technology, and tradition in Kuwait, Modi said.

The prime minister, who is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, expressed happiness about the presence of Indians from diverse corners of the country in the gulf nation and called it a mini-Hindustan.

India's StartUps, FinTech, smart technology and green technology can develop cutting-edge solutions for every need of Kuwait, he said.

Also Read

India is well-equipped to meet the world's demand for skilled talent India also has the potential to become the skill capital of the world, Modi emphasised and underlined that for many decades to come, India will remain the youngest country in the world.

Highlighting India's strong commitment to supporting Indian workers in Kuwait and across the Gulf, Modi discussed technology-driven initiatives implemented by the government, including the e-Migrate portal.

Thanking the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his gracious invitation, Modi stated that it was after 43 years that an Indian Prime Minister was visiting Kuwait to strengthen and solidify the age-old friendship.

The relationship between India and Kuwait is one of civilisation, the sea, affection, trade, and commerce. India and Kuwait are located on two shores of the Arabian Sea. It's not just diplomacy that connects us, but also the bonds of the heart, the prime minister said to a loud cheer from the gathering.

Today, personally, this moment is very special for me. For you all, coming to India takes four hours, but for the prime minister of India, it took four decades, he told the Indian gathering.

Modi further recalled the centuries old strong trade ties between the two countries. Our elders in Gujarat still recall how Kuwaiti traders learnt Gujarati, wrote books in it and traded their world-famous pearls in our markets. We took supplies of horses and many other items. There has been a long-lasting relationship between India and Kuwait, he said.

He also reminded the diaspora that till about 60-65 years ago, Indian rupees were accepted in Kuwait.

The PM said that in the coming decades, India and Kuwait will become significant partners in prosperity.

While the people of Kuwait are dedicated to building a 'New Kuwait', the people of India are striving to create a developed India by 2047 Kuwait, through trade and innovation, wants to be a dynamic economy. India is also focusing on innovation and strengthening its economy, Modi said. India has the skill, technology, innovation and manpower that 'New Kuwait' needs.

Reminding the diaspora gathering about India's heritage and legacy, Modi said the world is celebrating the first 'Meditation Day' on December 21 and added, This day is dedicated to India's thousands of years of meditation tradition.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to diaspora members to participate in Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Maha Kumbh to be held in India in January 2025.

He then listed all the festivals to be celebrated across India in coming weeks and invited the diaspora to India for participating in those festivities and then witness the Republic Day celebrations before returning.

There was a time when the legendary actor Dilip Kumar inaugurated the first Indian restaurant here. But the true essence of Indian cuisines can only be experienced by visiting the country. So bring your Kuwaiti friends along!

During his two-day visit to Kuwait, Modi is set to meet the Emir, the Crown Prince, and the Prime Minister of Kuwait on Sunday.