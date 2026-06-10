Three Indians missing after missile hit on commercial tanker off Oman

India on Wednesday condemned an attack on the commercial tanker Settebello off the coast of Oman near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, in which three Indian crew members remain missing. Of the 24 Indians onboard, 21 have been rescued, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“This was likely a result of US operations to blockade Iranian ports,” British maritime security group Ambrey was quoted as saying in a Reuters report. There was no immediate comment from US Central Command (Centcom).

The incident comes a day after the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in coordination with Omani authorities, rescued all 24 Indian crew members of another Palau-flagged merchant tanker, Marivex, following a reported missile attack off the coast of Oman.