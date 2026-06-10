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US Senator greets Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

On Wednesday, Narendra Modi became India's longest-serving prime minister, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru

Modi, Narendra Modi
US Senator John Cornyn greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving elected prime minister of India (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 8:22 AM IST
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US Senator John Cornyn, the co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, has greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving elected prime minister and said his tenure has been "nothing short of transformational".

On Wednesday, Narendra Modi became India's longest-serving prime minister, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister - 4,399 days of leadership earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people across three democratic mandates," Cornyn, the Republican Senator from Texas, said in a post on X.

"From lifting 250 million out of poverty to making India the world's fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's tenure has been nothing short of transformational. The US-India partnership has never been stronger," Cornyn said.

Nehru, who was first elected to the post in 1952, took the oath of office on May 13 and served until May 27, 1964 -- a tenure of 4,398 days.

Nehru's previous stint from 1947-52 was as head of an interim government as elections were yet to be institutionalised and held.

Indira Gandhi had a fractured tenure as prime minister for 14 years from 1966 to 1984. She was voted out as prime minister in the 1977 general elections held after the lifting of Emergency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiUS SenateExternal Affairs Defence Security NewsBJP

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 8:22 AM IST

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