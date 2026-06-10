US Senator greets Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

US Senator John Cornyn, the co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, has greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving elected prime minister and said his tenure has been "nothing short of transformational".

On Wednesday, Narendra Modi became India's longest-serving prime minister, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister - 4,399 days of leadership earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people across three democratic mandates," Cornyn, the Republican Senator from Texas, said in a post on X.