Indian Navy, DRDO successfully test indigenous multi-influence ground mine

The Indian Navy and DRDO successfully tested the indigenous Multi-Influence Ground Mine, enhancing undersea warfare capabilities amid rising India-Pakistan tensions and regional missile tests

India's Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM)
India's Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) (Photo: Screenshot/@DefenceMinIndia)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 10:00 PM IST
The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully test fired the indigenously designed and developed Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM), Defence Minister's office said on Monday (May 5).
 
The development comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
 
"MIGM is designed to enhance the Indian Navy's capabilities against modern stealth ships and submarines," the Defence Ministry said.
 
"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, Indian Navy and the Industry on this achievement. He said that the system would further enhance undersea warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy," it added.
 
 

Pakistan conducts missile tests

 
Earlier in the day, the Pakistani military also said that it has tested two surface-to-surface missiles — Fatah  and Abdali — over the past two days

“The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army, said in a statement.
 

Pahalgam attack: India's defence preparedness

 
Last week, the Indian Navy announced that its newest indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Surat, successfully intercepted a fast, low-altitude missile skimming over the sea. Additionally, on April 27, the Navy conducted multiple successful anti-ship missile firings to reaffirm the operational readiness of its platforms, systems, and personnel for long-range precision strikes.
 
Continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops were also reported for the 11th consecutive day on May 5, to which the Indian Army has responded proportionately, an official statement said.
 

Pahalgam attack: MHA orders civil defence drills

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday also directed several states to conduct civil defence drills on May 7.
 
The mock drills will include several measures like air raid warning sirens, civilian and student training on civil defence protocols, implementation of crash blackout measures, early-stage camouflage of vital installations, and rehearsals for evacuation plans in the event of a hostile attack.
First Published: May 05 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

