Stray birds or spies? Pakistani pigeons caught in India stir suspicion

As cross-border tensions flare between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in J&K’s Pahalgam , local pigeon breeders in frontline villages have turned their attention to the skies —catching pigeons that stray across the heavily guarded border.

Pyara Singh, a 33-year-old pigeon breeder from J&K’s Pangali village, spends his days managing a flock of around 100 birds and trying to lure pigeons that cross over from Pakistan.

“We get pigeons from Pakistan— we catch them,” Singh said. “We also often lose our pigeons to them.”

The traditional sport of kabutar-baazi, or competitive pigeon flying, continues on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), despite rising hostilities. The April 22 attack, in which 26 tourists were killed, has been blamed by New Delhi on Islamabad. Pakistan has denied involvement. Since April 26, India’s army has reported nightly exchanges of fire with Pakistani soldiers along the LoC.

Though pigeon fanciers cannot meet due to the tense border, they share the same passion. Breeders say high-quality birds can be worth hundreds of dollars. The sport has centuries-old roots and continues to be practiced in villages close to the border. "It is an old art," said Singh, who uses whistles to guide his birds in flight.

In Sainth, another village near the border, teenager Aarav Khajuria proudly showed his flock of 29 pigeons, three of which are from Pakistan. “They are a treasured possession,” said Khajuria. “Our pigeons also fly there. Two of my pigeons went.”

Khajuria said he started breeding pigeons four years ago after watching a local fancier catch a bird. “I was fascinated,” he said. “I now spend time on the roof both before and after school.”

He said Pakistani pigeons are often stronger and fly longer distances in competitions. “I lured them after they’d strayed across,” he said.

Breeders also use food and their own flocks to attract strays. Once a pigeon lands, its feathers are clipped so it cannot fly away, allowing it to gradually adjust to its new flock.

Singh further explained that some pigeons wear leg rings with contact information. “If we catch a bird that belongs to someone from the nearby villages, and we know them, we call them and hand it back,” he said.

However, the rules change if the bird is from Pakistan. "Given the overall situation, and the risks involved, no one calls if the bird is from the other side," Singh said. "We don't want any issues in the future, and allegations that as an Indian we were contacting Pakistanis."

Authorities in India have previously detained pigeons suspected of being used for espionage. Some birds from across the border have been found with ink stamps, names, or rings, Singh said.

“The Pakistani side often marks their pigeons, but beyond that, we haven’t seen anything suspicious yet,” he said, adding, “We inform the army if we come across such a pigeon, but so far, we haven’t caught any with a camera.”

Singh also expressed concern that the nightly gunfire may lead to further escalation. “Ideally there shouldn’t be a war,” he said. “But what happened on April 22 was so wrong that it can’t be left unanswered.”

Despite the rising tension, Singh added the birds will keep flying. “The border is not for the bird,” he said. “No army or fence could stop them. How could you? Our pigeons go there, and theirs often cross into India.”