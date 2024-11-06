Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India expects policy continuity with US regardless of election outcome: CEA

India expects policy continuity with US regardless of election outcome: CEA

India's Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran was speaking to Reuters in Singapore just as Republican Donald Trump declared victory in Tuesday's election

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha
"We will deal with whoever America chooses to elect as president." Nageswaran said he expects economic relations with U.S. also to remain steady. (Photo: PTI)
Reuters SINGAPORE
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India expects "policy continuity" with the United States no matter what the result is in the U.S. presidential election, the country's chief economic adviser told Reuters.
 
India's Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran was speaking to Reuters in Singapore just as Republican Donald Trump declared victory in Tuesday's election. 
"To a large extent, it will be policy continuity either way. 
So there'll be variations by degrees," Nageswaran said. 
"We will deal with whoever America chooses to elect as president." Nageswaran said he expects economic relations with U.S. also to remain steady.
 
In September, Trump called India a "very big abuser" of the trade relationship between the two countries, but softened the blow by saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "fantastic."
 
Democratic President Joe Biden's administration rolled out the red carpet for Modi in June last year, touting deals in defence and commerce.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

On brink of election win, Trump vows to bring in golden age for America

Donald Trump's victory speech highlights: 'God spared my life for a reason'

Inches away from returning as President, Trump throws night watch party

Ukraine's Zelenskyy praises Trump's 'impressive' presidential election win

US elections: Donald Trump inches closer to victory. Can he run in 2028?

Topics :United StatesUS presidential electionChief Economic Advisor

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story