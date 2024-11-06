US election results: S Jaishankar predicts a shift towards 'isolationism'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has suggested that regardless of whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris wins the United States presidential election, the country may become “more isolationist”. He made the remark during an event in Canberra, Australia, on Wednesday (November 6).

Jaishankar said that the election results are “unlikely” to alter what he referred to as a “long-term trend in US policy”. This trend, he noted, has been developing over several administrations, and the shift toward a more cautious approach to international commitments seems persistent.

‘US dominance may not continue’

Jaishankar observed that this shift towards caution began as early as President Obama’s tenure. He referenced the United States’ hesitation in deploying troops abroad and its withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Biden as recent examples.

He noted that while President Trump may vocalise this approach more directly, it reflects a broader US stance rather than any single administration's ideology. “We must consider the US in a national context,” he said. “If we analyse the trend, we should prepare for a future where the dominance and generosity of the early US may no longer be sustained.”

India-US relations

On Tuesday (November 5), Jaishankar expressed optimism about India’s relationship with the United States, stating it would “only grow in the future.” He highlighted a shared interest in developing a collaborative and consensual international order.

US election results

In the 2024 US presidential race, there are 538 electoral votes. Whoever gets past the 270-mark wins. Swing states remain crucial, as many others are predictable in their voting patterns. According to latest trends, Donald Trump is ahead of Kamala Harris, but the Democrats may still close the gap.