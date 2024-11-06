EAM Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Albanese, discusses bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discussed ways to deepen the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

During the meeting, Jaishankar also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greeting to Albanese.

The minister is on an official visit to Australia from November 3-7.

"Delighted to call on PM Anthony Albanese in Canberra today. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Value his guidance for deepening India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Earlier, Jaishankar met Peter Dutton, the leader of the Liberal Party of Australia.

"Shared perspectives on global issues and appreciate his support for our bilateral ties," Jaishankar said after meeting Dutton.

He also met New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters in Canberra.

"Discussed education, technology, agriculture, technology and people-to-people ties. Also exchanged views on Indo-Pacific and global issues," Jaishankar said on his meeting with Peters.

Jaishankar also met UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"So nice to meet my friend DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE in Canberra today," Jaishankar posted on X.