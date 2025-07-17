India slams double standards after Nato warning on Russian oil trade

India on Thursday said those warning it with sanctions for continuing to buy Russian oil were practising double standards.

In the context of an advisory by the US Embassy in New Delhi that warned committing assault, theft or burglary in the US would not only cause legal issues but could also lead to a visa being revoked and make that person “ineligible” for future US visas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged Indian nationals living or visiting abroad to follow that country’s laws, and in the process help build a good image of India.

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte had on Wednesday said that countries like India, China and Brazil could be hit very hard by secondary sanctions if they continued to do business with Russia.

Responding to a question on the issue at the MEA’s weekly media briefing, its spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the ministry had seen reports on the subject, and was closely following the developments. “Securing energy needs of our people is understandably an overriding priority for us. In this endeavour, we are guided by what is there on offer in the markets, as also by the prevailing global circumstances,” Jaiswal said. “We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter,” he added. On India’s talks with China on the supply of critical minerals, especially rare earths, Jaiswal said the concerns of Indian industry were a matter of public record, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flagged India’s concerns with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at their meeting in Beijing earlier this week.

On deportations of Indians living illegally in the US, Jaiswal said that since 29 January this year, 1,563 Indian nationals had been deported. "Most of these Indian nationals have come via commercial flights," he said. As for India-US trade negotiations, Jaiswal said the talks were continuing and the two sides were trying to iron out issues. To a question on the US Embassy in New Delhi issuing an advisory that stated committing assault, theft or burglary in the US would not only cause legal issues but could also lead to a visa being revoked and make that person "ineligible" for future US visas, Jaiswal said whether a person was living in any country, a citizen of that country or a foreign national, it was their responsibility to abide by the laws there.