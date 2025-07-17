India successfully conducts tests of Prithvi-II and Agni-I missiles

India on Thursday successfully carried out test flights of two short-range ballistic missiles -- Prithvi-II and Agni-I -- from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of Odisha, according to a report by the Press Trust of India quoting defence officials.

"The launches validated all operational and technical parameters. These tests were conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," an official told PTI. The official also confirmed that the trials met all required performance standards.

The Agni-I missile was launched from Abdul Kalam Island. A short while later, the Prithvi-II was test fired from Launch Pad No. 3 at the ITR in Chandipur.