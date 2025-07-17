Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India successfully conducts tests of Prithvi-II and Agni-I missiles

India successfully conducts tests of Prithvi-II and Agni-I missiles

India successfully test fires Prithvi-II and Agni-I ballistic missiles from ITR off Odisha coast

agni missile launch
The Agni-I missile was launched from Abdul Kalam Island. | Representational
BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India on Thursday successfully carried out test flights of two short-range ballistic missiles -- Prithvi-II and Agni-I -- from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of Odisha, according to a report by the Press Trust of India quoting defence officials.
 
"The launches validated all operational and technical parameters. These tests were conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," an official told PTI. The official also confirmed that the trials met all required performance standards.
 
The Agni-I missile was launched from Abdul Kalam Island. A short while later, the Prithvi-II was test fired from Launch Pad No. 3 at the ITR in Chandipur.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India slams double standards after Nato warning on Russian oil trade

IRRPL to finish AK-203 rifle delivery early, targets exports by 2030

'Cautions against double standards': MEA hits back at Nato chief's warning

Committing assault, theft in US may lead to visa revocation: US embassy

India engages Yemen, allies to aid Nimisha Priya in death row case: MEA

Topics :Prithvi MissileAgni II

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story