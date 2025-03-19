Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India says Gaza situation concerning: 'Important to release all hostages'

Tuesday's attacks across Gaza marked Israel's most intense offensive since the ceasefire began on January 19

Israel attacks on Gaza
A view of destroyed buildings by Israeli bombardments in the northern Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Photo: AP)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 4:54 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has voiced deep concern over the escalating violence in Gaza, where more than 400 people have been killed following Israeli airstrikes. India has called for urgent humanitarian assistance and the immediate release of hostages as tensions in the region spiral.
 
“We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released. We also call for supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained,” the MEA said in an official statement on Wednesday. 
  The airstrikes, launched by Israel early Tuesday, mark the deadliest assault in the 17-month-long conflict with Hamas. According to Gaza’s health authorities, a significant number of the casualties were women and children.
 
The strikes came after Hamas reportedly rejected Israeli demands to revise a ceasefire agreement that had held since January. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military offensive.
 
In a televised statement, Netanyahu declared the attack was “only the beginning” and vowed to continue operations until Israel meets all of its objectives — including the complete destruction of Hamas and the release of all hostages held by the group.
 
“All further ceasefire negotiations will take place under fire,” Netanyahu said, making it clear that diplomacy will proceed alongside military action.
 
Meanwhile, the White House confirmed it had been briefed on Israel’s plans and expressed its support for the operation.
 
First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

