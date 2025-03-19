Maldives' security relies on good ties with India: Ex-President Nasheed

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed said that the prosperity, safety and security of Maldives is dependent on good ties with India and stressed that tourism in India is complementary to the tourism industry in Maldives.

In an interview with ANI, he acknowledged that there was a drop in the number of Indian tourists travelling to Maldives. However, he added that India has again become second largest destination for Maldives.

Asked about the drop in the flow of Indian tourists to the Maldives, Nasheed said, "As I keep saying, our prosperity, security and safety is very much dependent on our good relations with India. There's also another element to this. Tourism in India is complementary to the tourist industry in the Maldives. Now, for instance, when you have tourists coming to Sri Lanka, tourism in the Maldives also increases. So if we develop, if India will develop the Minicoy Islands as resorts, that would benefit the Maldives because it would be complementary."

"Your usual tourist who comes to the Minicoy Islands will hear about the Maldives. They would come on the next holiday, they would like to come to the Maldives. So the tourist who comes to the Maldives hears about another resort next door, then would also go there. So I think tourism is complementary. And as you mentioned, we had a downturn in tourist arrivals from India, but fortunately now it's picked up. And again, India is our second largest destination. We have to have good relations with India and all Indians are very welcome to the Maldives. Please keep coming," he added.

On China's influence in Maldives amid talks of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations, he said, "Well, we do want tourists coming from all destinations and so including Chinese tourists, Indian tourists, European tourists and tourists from everywhere."

A row erupted between India and Maldives after some ministers in the Maldives government made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit.O

On January 2 last year, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches, the pristine blue skies and the ocean and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi.

The Maldives government has distanced itself from the remarks made by its ministers. Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer said that these remarks against foreign leaders are "unacceptable" and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.

He stated that the Maldives remains committed to fostering a "positive and constructive dialogue" with all its partners, particularly its neighbours.

At the time, many Indians on social media claimed that they had cancelled their planned holidays to the island nation. The Maldives is a popular place among Indians as a tourist destination.