India, Greece ink joint declaration to strengthen defence industry ties

India and Greece on Monday signed a Joint Declaration of Intent on strengthening defence industrial cooperation between the countries, which marks a starting point for developing a five-year roadmap for boosting the partnership.

The agreement was inked after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic, Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias, at the Manekshaw Centre here.

Later in a post on X, Singh also welcomed the announcement from the Greek side that an International Liaison Officer from that country will be positioned at the Information Fusion Center-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), Gurugram, to enhance maritime cooperation between both seafaring nations.

"Delighted to meet the Minister National Defence of the Hellenic Republic, Mr. Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias in New Delhi today. India and Greece signed the Joint Declaration of Intent on Strengthening the Bilateral Defence Industrial Cooperation and exchanged the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for the year 2026. "I welcome the announcement of positioning a Greek International Liaison Officer at Information Fusion Center-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), Gurugram, to enhance maritime cooperation between both sea faring nations," Singh said. During the meeting, both ministers reiterated that the India-Greece Strategic Partnership is based on "shared values of peace, stability, freedom, and mutual respect". The two countries decided to expand capacity of their respective indigenous defence industries through partnership between India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and Hellenic defence reforms under 'Agenda 2030', the defence ministry said.

"A Joint Declaration of Intent on strengthening defence industrial cooperation between India and Greece was signed which is a starting point for developing a five-year roadmap," it said in a statement. The two ministers discussed various issues of regional peace and security and acknowledged deepening of their bilateral defence cooperation and strategic ties. A Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026 was also exchanged, charting the course for military engagements between the armed forces of both countries, it said. Convergence between both the ancient sea faring nations on various key maritime issues was also highlighted. "The Greek side announced the positioning of a Greek International Liaison Officer at Information Fusion Center-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), Gurugram," it said.