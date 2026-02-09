India, Canada agree on 'shared work plan' to boost security cooperation

India and Canada on Saturday agreed on a "shared work plan" to guide cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues. The plan is also aimed at enhancing collaboration to address common concerns such as transnational criminal networks.

The decision was taken at a meeting between National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin in Ottawa.

Agreement on shared work plan

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both sides noted the progress made in initiatives focused on the safety and security of their countries and citizens.

They agreed to put in place a shared work plan to guide cooperation on national security and law enforcement matters. This plan aims to enable practical cooperation on the priorities of both countries.

What does the plan include? During the meeting, it was agreed that India and Canada would set up security and law enforcement liaison officers. Their agencies will also strengthen existing working relationships. This step is expected to improve communication and allow quicker sharing of information on issues of mutual concern. These include the illegal flow of drugs, especially fentanyl precursors, and transnational organised criminal networks. The two sides also agreed to formalise cooperation on cybersecurity policy and the sharing of information related to cyber threats. ALSO READ | Canada PM may visit India in March, ink C$2.8 billion uranium deal They decided to continue discussions on cooperation in areas such as fraud and immigration enforcement, while following domestic laws and international obligations.

Continued engagement In September last year, Doval met Drouin during her visit to India. The Ministry of External Affairs said the two had useful discussions on improving bilateral ties. Their talks focused on areas such as counter-terrorism, tackling international organised crime, and sharing intelligence. Both sides agreed to strengthen security cooperation and build further on existing mechanisms of engagement. Thaw in India-Canada ties In 2023, relations between India and Canada soured after then Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau alleged there were “direct links” between the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar (a Canadian citizen) and agents of the Indian government. India strongly denied the allegation.