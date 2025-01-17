India welcomes US decision to lift curbs on 3 Indian nuclear entities

India on Friday welcomed the US lifting restrictions on three Indian nuclear entities and said the move will open up new avenues for collaboration in the civil-nuclear field.

The US on Wednesday removed restrictions on Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre (IGCAR) and the Indian Rare Earths (IRE).

The decision came over a week after NSA Jake Sullivan announced that Washington was finalising steps to "remove" hurdles for civil nuclear partnership between Indian and American firms.

"It is a welcome step," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a regular media briefing.

"These (BARC, IGCAR and IRE) were in the entity list of the US for several years now. With this action by the US government, it will lead to greater collaboration between India and the US in the field of nuclear energy and also in the field of critical minerals," he said.

Jaiswal indicated that efforts will be put in to address issues relating to nuclear liability.

Certain clauses in India's nuclear liability norms have emerged as hurdles in moving forward in implementation of the historic India-US civil nuclear deal that was firmed up around 16 years back.

"These are steps which will now be discussed. It will open up new avenues of collaboration in the civil-nuclear field and hopefully questions about liability etc will also be discussed and taken forward," Jaiswal said.

The removal of restrictions on the three key Indian entities is being seen as an attempt by the outgoing Biden administration to facilitate the implementation of the landmark India-US civil nuclear pact.

India and the US unveiled an ambitious plan to co-operate in civil nuclear energy in July 2005 following then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's meeting with American President George W Bush.

The historic civil nuclear agreement was finally sealed around three years later following a series of negotiations.

It was expected to pave the way for allowing the US to share civilian nuclear technology with India.

"The removal of the three Indian entities will enable closer cooperation between the US and India to secure more resilient critical minerals and clean energy supply chains," said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Matthew Borman on Wednesday.

"This action aligns with and supports the overall ambition and strategic direction of the US-India partnership," he had said.